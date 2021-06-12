Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 361 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 211.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Redfin by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Redfin by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Redfin alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $60.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1,524.25 and a beta of 1.87. Redfin Co. has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.96.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%. Analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Redfin news, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $490,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,072 shares in the company, valued at $22,408,140.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $134,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 229,246 shares of company stock valued at $13,232,443. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens raised Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.