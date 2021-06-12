SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 95.8% from the May 13th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several research firms have commented on SSAAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of SSAAY stock remained flat at $$2.65 during trading hours on Friday. 30 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,493. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SSAB AB has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 1.24.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 1.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

