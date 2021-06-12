Stacks Market Cap Reaches $977.56 Million (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Stacks coin can currently be bought for $0.85 or 0.00002366 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Stacks has traded 13% lower against the dollar. Stacks has a market cap of $977.56 million and approximately $10.56 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00058410 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.26 or 0.00179029 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.38 or 0.00196076 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $408.23 or 0.01137260 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008879 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

STX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,151,053,936 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars.

