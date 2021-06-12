Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 89 ($1.16). Stagecoach Group shares last traded at GBX 86.50 ($1.13), with a volume of 2,113,762 shares changing hands.

SGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 98 ($1.28) price target on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of Stagecoach Group from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Stagecoach Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 124 ($1.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Stagecoach Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 91.71 ($1.20).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 93.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of £484.22 million and a P/E ratio of -32.56.

In other Stagecoach Group news, insider Brian Souter sold 133,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23), for a total value of £125,640.40 ($164,149.99). Also, insider Ray O’Toole purchased 3,000 shares of Stagecoach Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 94 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £2,820 ($3,684.35).

About Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC)

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

