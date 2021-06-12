Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Short Interest Update

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 177,100 shares, an increase of 1,305.6% from the May 13th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SGU opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $453.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.80. Star Group has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $604.12 million for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 6.64%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This is a boost from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Star Group by 236.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Star Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Star Group by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Star Group by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Star Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Star Group

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

