Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.23 Billion

Equities analysts expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report sales of $7.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.00 billion. Starbucks reported sales of $4.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year sales of $28.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.52 billion to $29.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $31.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.64 billion to $32.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,231,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,146,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $71.06 and a 1 year high of $118.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Starbucks by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 206,232 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $22,062,000 after acquiring an additional 25,151 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $441,000. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

