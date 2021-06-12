Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) to Issue Dividend of $1.92 on June 16th

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 1.92 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

NYSE:STWD opened at $26.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. Starwood Property Trust has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $26.84.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $287.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 45.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STWD has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.08.

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,014,220.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 929,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,803,444.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

