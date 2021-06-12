State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,754 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of MarineMax worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in MarineMax by 107.1% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MarineMax by 23.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,164,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,584,000 after buying an additional 782,730 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 1.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in MarineMax by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on HZO shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MarineMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

In related news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $300,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,034,665.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $1,628,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,222 shares of company stock worth $6,155,748. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HZO opened at $48.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.88. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.36 and a 12-month high of $70.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.44. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.81.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $523.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.23 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 6.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

MarineMax Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

