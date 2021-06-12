State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,616 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Southside Bancshares worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 12,064 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,824,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,690,000 after buying an additional 189,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $115,685.15. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

Southside Bancshares stock opened at $42.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.61. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $43.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.07.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $62.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.85 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 41.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.01%.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

