State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,533,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,156,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,902,000 after acquiring an additional 96,415 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 739,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,429,000 after acquiring an additional 71,297 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $3,560,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Helios Technologies by 175.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 39,956 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helios Technologies stock opened at $72.65 on Friday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $79.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.47.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.25. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $204.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.07%.

HLIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Helios Technologies from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

