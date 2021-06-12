State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 370 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Medifast were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medifast stock opened at $289.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.44. Medifast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $336.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.17.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.74. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.97% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $225.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,507.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Schlackman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.23, for a total value of $310,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

