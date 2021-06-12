State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,468 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 32.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,468 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,082,000 after purchasing an additional 385,222 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $44,344,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 339.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,900,000 after acquiring an additional 297,695 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,515,000 after acquiring an additional 159,993 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 281.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,125,000 after purchasing an additional 121,989 shares in the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $142.78 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.22 and a 12-month high of $143.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $413.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.80%.

In other news, insider Munish Nanda sold 7,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.85, for a total transaction of $1,070,905.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 14,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,941,074.73. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,692 shares in the company, valued at $5,115,935.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,515 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,983. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

