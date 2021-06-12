State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.08% of S&T Bancorp worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,812,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,459,000 after purchasing an additional 38,371 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. S&T Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of STBA stock opened at $33.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.71. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.98 and a 1 year high of $35.79.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.99 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 7.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 62.92%.

In related news, Director James Thomas Gibson sold 49,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,666,918.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,479,058. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

