State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 166.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 171,205 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 107,040 shares during the quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $36,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.1% during the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 91,365 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,345,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.2% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,985 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.8% during the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 6,772 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $205,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.46.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,611 shares of company stock valued at $26,847,669. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.96. 5,378,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,596,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $237.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.43. The stock has a market cap of $457.69 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

