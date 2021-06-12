State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 1,727 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DRH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 4,743.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist boosted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.48.

NYSE:DRH opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $11.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 262.15%. The firm had revenue of $72.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

