State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,748 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.05% of Murphy Oil worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 763.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Murphy Oil by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Murphy Oil by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.81.

MUR stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 3.19. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.44.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.00%.

In related news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 6,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $129,348.75. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $30,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,566 shares of company stock worth $2,130,152 in the last three months. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

