State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 85.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,977 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after buying an additional 37,375 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 304,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,760,000 after purchasing an additional 85,516 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita stock opened at $122.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.30 and a 1 year high of $129.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.68.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. On average, research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

In other DaVita news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 27,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $3,306,417.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,608,849.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $241,939.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at $631,940.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,950 shares of company stock worth $4,498,248 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.