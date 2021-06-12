State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 15.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,226 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,274 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCF. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $14.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $15.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.80.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.98 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 27.23%. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.79%.

In related news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,405.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Read More: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.