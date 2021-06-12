State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 4,882 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,882 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Creative Planning bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,361,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $5,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.
Shares of VSTO opened at $43.03 on Friday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.46.
In other Vista Outdoor news, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $296,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $199,795.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at $663,702.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,305 shares of company stock worth $885,785. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on VSTO. Argus boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.
Vista Outdoor Company Profile
Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.
