State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 4,882 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,882 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Creative Planning bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,361,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $5,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSTO opened at $43.03 on Friday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $296,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $199,795.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at $663,702.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,305 shares of company stock worth $885,785. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VSTO. Argus boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

