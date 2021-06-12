State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 68,739 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 69.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,739 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PBH. DA Davidson increased their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.83.

Shares of PBH opened at $51.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $51.65.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $237.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.59 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

