SteepCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $51,539.05 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One SteepCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. SteepCoin has a market cap of $51,539.05 and approximately $3.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $299.91 or 0.00844946 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000258 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 74.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SteepCoin

SteepCoin (STEEP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

