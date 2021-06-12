Stem (NYSE:STEM) Shares Gap Up to $30.84

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.84, but opened at $31.73. Stem shares last traded at $31.69, with a volume of 5,257 shares traded.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STEM. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the first quarter worth $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the first quarter worth $40,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the first quarter worth $93,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the first quarter worth $221,000. 28.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stem (NYSE:STEM)

Stem, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-driven clean energy storage services. It delivers and operates smart battery storage solutions that maximize renewable energy generation and help build a resilient grid. The company's Athena, a AI-powered analytics platform software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to automatically switch between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power.

