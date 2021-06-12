Step Finance (STEP) Market Cap Reaches $2.58 Million

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 12th. In the last week, Step Finance has traded 46% lower against the U.S. dollar. Step Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and $2.23 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001805 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00058023 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.79 or 0.00161769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.99 or 0.00195929 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $416.86 or 0.01166950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,572.28 or 0.99581123 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

