Stephens Lowers BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target to $63.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BJRI. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.82.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $51.75 on Wednesday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.84.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $254,669.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,137.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $39,907,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $20,560,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $20,104,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $19,647,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,544,000 after buying an additional 315,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

