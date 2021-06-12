Stephens Lowers BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target to $63.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BJRI. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.82.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $51.75 on Wednesday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.84.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $254,669.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,137.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $39,907,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $20,560,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $20,104,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $19,647,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,544,000 after buying an additional 315,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

