Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN STXS opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.87. Stereotaxis has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.49 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. Equities analysts expect that Stereotaxis will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STXS. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 80.3% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,626,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after buying an additional 724,258 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Stereotaxis during the first quarter worth about $2,300,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Stereotaxis during the first quarter worth about $2,062,000. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Stereotaxis by 330.2% during the first quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 335,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 257,540 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Stereotaxis during the first quarter worth about $1,634,000. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

