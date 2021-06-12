Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 74.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,211 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 29,399 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 2,138.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,094,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955,772 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at $39,854,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at $16,517,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,446,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $463,754,000 after acquiring an additional 447,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at $13,389,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Steven Madden from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research raised Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $44.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $44.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.76.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

In other Steven Madden news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $1,015,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,309,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,500 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $207,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,599 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,642.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,681 shares of company stock worth $3,501,628 over the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

