Stipend Market Capitalization Tops $796,518.29 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Stipend coin can now be bought for about $0.0636 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stipend has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. Stipend has a market cap of $796,518.29 and $98.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stipend alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,538.38 or 1.00042904 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00033015 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009444 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.63 or 0.00367734 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $163.30 or 0.00459700 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $301.16 or 0.00847795 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00008349 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00064249 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003524 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,533,159 coins. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stipend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stipend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.