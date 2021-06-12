Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) PT Raised to $76.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Stitch Fix from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.30.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

SFIX stock opened at $64.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.61. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $113.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.83 and a beta of 2.04.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $2,360,294.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 4,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $215,867.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,957,439.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 434,093 shares of company stock worth $21,090,607 in the last 90 days. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,153 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. 54.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.