Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) PT Raised to $77.00 at Truist Securities

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Securities from $60.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.30.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $64.09 on Tuesday. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $113.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -72.83 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.61.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. Research analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 6,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $423,004.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 238,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,942,677.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $2,360,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 434,093 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,607 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. 54.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

