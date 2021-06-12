StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) PT Lowered to $66.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on STNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneCo from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of StoneCo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of StoneCo from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. StoneCo presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.91.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Shares of STNE opened at $63.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.24. StoneCo has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 111.09, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. StoneCo had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $867.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 49.4% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 61.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.