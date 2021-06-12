Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Position Increased by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Stride were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stride in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Stride in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Stride by 107.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Stride in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 14.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stride stock opened at $30.44 on Friday. Stride, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.36.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. Stride had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 89,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $3,138,412.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 315,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,073,869.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 68,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $2,202,015.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at $10,121,346.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,286 shares of company stock worth $6,432,062 over the last three months. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Stride presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

