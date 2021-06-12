Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €82.00 by Morgan Stanley

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been assigned a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €73.50 ($86.47) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €79.42 ($93.44).

Shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €70.30 ($82.71) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion and a PE ratio of 113.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.85. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €55.80 ($65.65) and a 1 year high of €82.50 ($97.06). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €69.02.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

