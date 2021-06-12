Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU) Receives €14.82 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €14.82 ($17.44).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on Südzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays set a €14.70 ($17.29) price target on Südzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Südzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Independent Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Südzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of ETR:SZU traded down €0.04 ($0.05) on Friday, reaching €14.27 ($16.79). The company had a trading volume of 129,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,903. Südzucker has a twelve month low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a twelve month high of €17.76 ($20.89). The company has a 50-day moving average of €13.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion and a PE ratio of -27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.69.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, Belgium, frane, Austria, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

