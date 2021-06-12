Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.38.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SUN shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Sunoco in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUN. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 212.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sunoco during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Sunoco during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SUN opened at $38.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.96. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.82. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $38.35.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 65.49%. Sunoco’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.78) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 434.21%.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

