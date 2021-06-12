Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Gap Up to $63.23

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $63.23, but opened at $65.20. Surgery Partners shares last traded at $64.19, with a volume of 5,896 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SGRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 3.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.67.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 2,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $166,010.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,429.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony Taparo sold 63,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $3,214,373.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,543.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 171,624 shares of company stock valued at $8,868,834. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 134.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 69.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 52.1% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surgery Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

