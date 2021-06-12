suterusu One Day Volume Reaches $799,861.00 (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 12th. During the last week, suterusu has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. One suterusu coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. suterusu has a total market cap of $26.40 million and approximately $799,861.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get suterusu alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00060998 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00022091 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $282.81 or 0.00798012 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,962.68 or 0.08359962 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00086783 BTC.

suterusu Profile

suterusu (CRYPTO:SUTER) is a coin. Its launch date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

Buying and Selling suterusu

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade suterusu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy suterusu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for suterusu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for suterusu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.