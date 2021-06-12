SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 15.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $29,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SIVB. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SIVB stock opened at $561.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $556.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.07. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $199.70 and a fifty-two week high of $608.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 28.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total value of $242,794.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,326.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total value of $2,776,496.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,918.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,168,819. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SIVB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.60.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.