Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Swedbank AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SWDBY stock opened at $18.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.01. Swedbank AB has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $19.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.24.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 37.96%.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

