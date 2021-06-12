Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of EnPro Industries worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,161,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,779,000 after acquiring an additional 164,504 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,600,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in EnPro Industries by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 286,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,673,000 after purchasing an additional 32,464 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in EnPro Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 258,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in EnPro Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on EnPro Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NPO opened at $98.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -124.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.13. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.30 and a 1-year high of $99.94.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.90 million. EnPro Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Botts bought 2,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.49 per share, for a total transaction of $199,788.13. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,669 shares in the company, valued at $529,994.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

