Swiss National Bank Has $3.86 Million Holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WABC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,436,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,002,000 after buying an additional 215,174 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $9,415,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,892,000 after acquiring an additional 59,190 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after purchasing an additional 21,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

WABC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

In related news, Director Millan Catherine C. Mac sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $141,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $61.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.69. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $51.31 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.26.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.98 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.37% and a return on equity of 9.67%. On average, analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

