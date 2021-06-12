Swiss National Bank Purchases 200 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $130.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $53.89 and a 1 year high of $130.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.01.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $1.01. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $431.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.08 million. On average, research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.96%.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.