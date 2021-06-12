Swiss National Bank Sells 2,600 Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Baozun were worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Baozun by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,719,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,306 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Baozun by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,521,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,261,000 after purchasing an additional 373,394 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Baozun by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,514,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,009,000 after purchasing an additional 68,179 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 396.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,478,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,560 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 711,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,419,000 after acquiring an additional 10,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BZUN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baozun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Baozun in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Shares of BZUN opened at $37.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.70. Baozun Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.07 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Baozun Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

