Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Insider Teresa A. Borden Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $1,044,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 587,855 shares in the company, valued at $12,280,290.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Switch stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.61. Switch, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.34 and a beta of 0.72.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.10 million. Switch had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Switch’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWCH. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Switch by 232.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,587,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005,932 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Switch by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,160 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Switch by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,043,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,530,000 after purchasing an additional 759,940 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in Switch by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,758,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Switch by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,772,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,128,000 after purchasing an additional 269,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

