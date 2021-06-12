Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decline of 89.2% from the May 13th total of 249,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,263,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SEGI remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,718,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,092,963. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03.

About Sycamore Entertainment Group

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc, a motion picture distribution and marketing company, specializes in acquisition, distribution, and the development of marketing campaigns for feature films in the United States and internationally. Its activities include film acquisitions, publicity, print advertising, billboard advertising, film distribution, and online marketing.

