Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decline of 89.2% from the May 13th total of 249,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,263,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SEGI remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,718,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,092,963. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03.
About Sycamore Entertainment Group
