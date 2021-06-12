SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai Sells 4,275 Shares of Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $541,599.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,009.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SNX opened at $129.48 on Friday. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $38.64 and a twelve month high of $129.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.73.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 520,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,416,000 after buying an additional 276,958 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,404,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $583,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

