Synovus Financial Corp Has $520,000 Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 166.7% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 263.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 12.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $104.55 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $125.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $351.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.02%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEIS. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.43.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $169,541.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley purchased 5,850 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

