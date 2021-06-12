Synovus Financial Corp Increases Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 44.7% during the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.27.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $64.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.31. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.39%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

