Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,968,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,877,000 after buying an additional 153,501 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,073,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,288,000 after buying an additional 132,766 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,053,000 after buying an additional 38,816 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 424,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,712,000 after buying an additional 20,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter worth $19,613,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $66.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.32 and a 12-month high of $71.88.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.35 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 18.27% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is 207.19%.

In related news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,588.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

