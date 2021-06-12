Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 1,785 Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Ferro were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ferro by 1.5% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ferro during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Ferro by 26.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,228,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,711,000 after acquiring an additional 257,809 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ferro during the first quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ferro by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,866,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $216,928,000 after acquiring an additional 367,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Ferro stock opened at $21.55 on Friday. Ferro Co. has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.55.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Ferro had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $288.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FOE shares. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferro in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Ferro in a report on Monday, May 17th. Gabelli reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ferro in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. G.Research downgraded Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

