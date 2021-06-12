Synovus Financial Corp Purchases New Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,746 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PDCE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in PDC Energy by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in PDC Energy by 1,520.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in PDC Energy by 615.6% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on PDCE. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

PDC Energy stock opened at $47.83 on Friday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.38.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $286.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.93 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 23.65%.

In related news, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $303,231.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,602.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,513,837.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

